Peers name Kristen Daniel as Chester County Homecoming Queen

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — This year on the homecoming court is Chester County High School Senior Kristen Daniel.

In May of 2020, Kristen was involved in a tragic car wreck in Chester County with three other girls. She was the lone survivor but was not expected to live.

The community came together to pray and to support the family, and Kristen survived her injuries.

Kristen has been in therapy, rehab and home school for much of the last two and a half years, and Friday night, she was voted Homecoming Queen by her peers.

Classmates joined her on the football field as she received the honor.

It was an emotional night but one she deserved and will never forget.

