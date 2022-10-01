Pumpkin spice and everything nice

Get those taste buds ready for fall flavors…It’s National Pumpkin Spice Day!

What better way to celebrate the fall season than with one of America’s favorite flavors …pumpkin spice?

Pumpkin spice has been all the rage for more than 15 years and to some it is the very symbol that Autumn has arrived.

The popular spice combo is composed of cinnamon, cloves, ginger, allspice, and nutmeg.

The trendy flavor has become so popular that it was even recognized this year with an addition to the Webster-Merriam Dictionary.

While pumpkin spice has been a popular flavor in pies for centuries, it’s now probably most well-known for making a delicious coffee combination that just overflows with the taste of fall.

The popular coffee chain, Starbucks, debuted the drink 19 years ago, and it has widely become a seasonal favorite to many coffee lovers. Other coffee houses around the U.S. have also made versions of the treat, along with bakeries, donut shops, cereal companies, and much more.

So what better way to celebrate National Pumpkin Spice Day, than with your favorite treat.

Whether you are a coffee lover or enjoy your pumpkin spice in more traditional manners, such as pies or other baked goods.

It’s easy for anyone to find a way to enjoy this popular flavor of fall. So, celebrate and take bite or sip of your favorite flavor of fall today!