JMC library event will feature local author

JACKSON, Tenn. – JMC Library will feature a special West TN author.

According to information from the Jackson-Madison County Library, the Friends of the Library have a special guest speaker lined up for its first Thursday program in October.

On October 6, at 12:00 p.m. the library will welcome author Anne Calvert to speak.

Calvert is a local author, and will share her inspirational story and journey of writing two books.

In a statement from the news release, Calvert stated, “I am learning as I go…it was time to write a book, so I went for it.”

Both of her works feature Evie, an angel making her way through a harsh world and trying to do good along the way.

Calvert will be on hand not only to tell her story, but also to sign copies of her books for guests.

Calvert resides in West TN with her husband Wesley, and three dogs. She spends her free time exploring Tennessee, hiking and looking for the next adventure.

The author talk and book signing event will take place at Jackson Madison County Library located at 433 East Lafayette Street in downtown Jackson.

For information about the Jackson Madison County Library or to learn more about the Friends of the Library, call (731) 425-8600.

You can also visit the Library’s Facebook page here or website at www.jmclibrary.org.