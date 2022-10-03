Fire department talks Safe Haven Baby Boxes at Rotary Club

JACKSON, Tenn. — A rotary club meeting takes place at local hotel.

Earlier Monday, the Old Hickory Rotary Club had a meeting at the DoubleTree Hotel.

The guest speakers were Jackson Fire Department training officer Jana Compton and Jackson Med-Link West Tennessee Healthcare Communications Supervisor Christy Tillman.

The meeting was at noon with the topic being Safe Haven Baby Boxes. The ultimate goal with these boxes is to save the babies and help the mothers that want it.

“We love to learn about our community and the initiatives going on in the community,” said Shelley Hayes, Jackson Old Hickory Rotary Club President. ” Rotary is the international organization that has local clubs throughout the world and we support community initiatives.”

Click here for more information on Safe Haven Baby Boxes, or click here to learn more about Jackson Old Hickory Rotary Club.