Scammers targeting West Tennesseans with false hurricane donation efforts

JACKSON, Tenn. — People in West Tennessee are getting phone calls from scammers claiming it’s for Hurricane Ian relief.

West Tennesseans have been reporting a specific phone call scam from a man with a heavy foreign accent.

The man claims to represent the Florida Weather Relief Center or Foundation.

The Better Business Bureau says that they do encourage others to give to charities, but to make sure these companies are vetted and have a upstanding record.

The BBB has been combating scams like this one and more using their Scam Tracker.

Daniel Irwin, Director of Public Relations and Outreach for Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South, talks about how they’re dealing with the issue.

“We reach out to the relevant government agencies, in this case we’re contacting the Attorney General’s office,” Irwin said. “We’re giving them the reports directly that we’re getting. We’re also alerting the public to be on the lookout for something specific.”

So far, this scam has not collected any money due to its outrageous claims. If you are called by a potential scammer, make sure it comes from a reputable company.

