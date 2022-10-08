Freed-Hardeman gears up for Homecoming 2022

HENDERSON, Tenn. –A West TN university is getting ready for Homecoming.

Freed-Hardeman University will celebrate its Homecoming this year from Friday, November 11 through Sunday November 13. The university’s theme this year is “The Story of Us.”

The university has several events planned for the week including, window painting, a bonfire, powder puff football game, canstruction, campus singing, glow run, tailgating, Lion walk, and also the election and coronation of its Homecoming court.

The week of festivities will kick off Nov. 11 with the annual ALUMination Day where the university welcomes alumni to gather and network with current students sharing their wisdom and experiences.

FHU Homecoming week will come to a close on Sunday, Nov. 13 with a worship service at Loyd Auditorium beginning at 9:00 a.m. with a special presentation from FHU President, David Shannon.

For a full list of FHU’s Homecoming events and ticket information, visit fhu.edu/homecoming.

For more local news, click here.