New attraction brings screams to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Tenn. —Halloween time is back again! And the Henderson county area has a new haunt attraction that is sure to conjure up some scares.

“We hope to do this for many years to come. We love everyone who comes to see us and play. We hope to see all of West Tennessee here one day, so we can scare the whole county,” said Mischief the Clown, performer at Natchez Nightmare.

Spooky time is in full swing at the Natchez Nightmare located in Lexington on 4360 Alberton Road. It is fully operational and open on Friday’s and Saturday’s from 7 pm until 11 pm and Sunday’s from 7 pm until 9 pm.

“We are here to show you how spooky we are. Through these trails and entertaining everyone, and we hope you come out when it’s darker,” Mischief the Clown said.

“I love it. I’m not one of the types of people who want to be scared, but I love scaring people,” said Leanne Jarquin, performer, The Natchez Nightmare.

The haunt offers up many ways to be terrified. There is also entertainment, a fire pit, and a food truck.

“It’s really an awesome feeling. This is something I’ve wanted to do for many years. Is to be a haunt owner, and it’s really amazing just to be able to run it, design it, and build it,” said Michael English, owner The Natchez Nightmare.

The haunt started on September 30th and runs every weekend until Halloween.

“We want to put this thing together and give Henderson county and the surrounding areas something exciting to do during the fall season,” English said.

English is making this an annual event. Enter the Gates of the Natchez Nightmare if you dare!

For more information on the attraction, visit the Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheNatchezNightmare.

