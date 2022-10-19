Citizens show up to the polls as early voting begins in Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — Early voting kicked off Wednesday in West Tennessee for the 2022 Midterm elections.

“I am coming to vote,” said voter Susan Bryant. “It is my responsibility to do my part for our democracy and for all of the things that we value.”

So far, voters have poured in on the first day to make their voice heard.

“Early voting started today and it goes through November 3rd, 9 to 4 through the week and 9 to 12 on the weekends. We are open two Saturdays in this cycle,” said Madison County Administrator of Elections Lori Lott.

And voters say while it is also their right to vote, they like to beat the crowds by hitting the polls early.

“Cause we wanted to vote as quickly as possible to get out votes in,” voter Joanna Givens said.

“Wouldn’t have to worry about the long lines,” Latoya Givens added.

“I dislike standing in lines,” Bryant said. “I have often been able to come here to early vote and just walk up and vote. It is very convenient.”

Those voting in the 2022 Midterm election will be voting for Governor, U.S and State Senate and Representative seats, as well as some local races.

Also on the ballot are four constitutional amendments that voters can weigh in on. (Click here for details)

“I’m planning to vote for the Governor and of course our House of Representatives,” said Bryant.

“I wanted to vote in all levels of the government,” voter Rebecca Howard said. “I think it is our duty to do that.”

And for the next two weeks, registered voters will be able to cast their ballots before Election Day on November 8.

“Something might come up on Election Day and you might not get to vote,” Lott said. “So early voting is great to come out and vote and get it over with. Just make sure you have your photo ID, federally issued photo and you are good to go.”

You can find sample ballots for the upcoming election in each county here:

