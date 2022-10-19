Popular dating app expands into the friend zone

JACKSON, Tenn. — Are you looking for new friends, but don’t know where to start?

The popular dating app Bumble has expanded into creating friendships.

Now with the app you can match with potential friends. The app works similar to a dating app.

A user creates a profile with information about their interests with some pictures, and then you begin swiping right on people that seem like they would be good matches. If two people swipe right on each other, they will be notified as a match.

“You hop on the app the same way you would with, because Bumble’s a dating app originally. You can put it on friend mode and you swipe through to find people in your area you want to be platonic with and have coffee with and have shared experiences with. So it connects people who want to make friends,” said Danielle Bayard Jackson, a Bumble BFF Resident Friendship Expert.

Bumble is available on the Google Play store for Androids, and the App Store for iPhones.

