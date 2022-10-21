Two car crash occurs on Highway 412

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two cars collided on Highway 412 outside of Lexington on Friday.

Two vehicles collided around 4 p.m. on Highway 412 west of Lexington. The crash occurred in front of Sand Ridge Baptist Church.

The crash had two vehicles involved. One was an SUV and one was a sedan. Tennessee Highway Patrol was spotted on the scene.

Officials on the scene confirmed occupants were transported to a nearby hospital.

No further information is available at this time.

