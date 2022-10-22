Pet of the Week: Crickett

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Crickett!

This sweet girl was pulled from a high-kill shelter in rural West Tennessee. She had been attacked by a pack of dogs and was completely shut down, and scared.











Crickett has come so far, and doing well with learning to trust again. She is doing great, learning to play with her foster siblings and everyone she’s met thus far.

She is the biggest cuddle bug and wants nothing more than to cuddle in your lap, while watching your favorite tv shows.

She is fully vaccinated, kennel trained, house trained, micro-chipped, and working on her leash manners.

Crickett is looking for her fur-ever family, one that will slowly introduce the world to her and help her realize that she is safe.

If you would like to adopt Crickett or any other dog, email Hero West Rescue at herowestrescue@gmail.com or call (731) 313-7778.

You can also visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue.