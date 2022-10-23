Local congregation recognizes a dedicated church “mother”

JACKSON, Tenn. –One local church shows their gratitude, love, and appreciation to one of their oldest and most active church members by celebrating her name.

“This day is about, mother Willie Davis,” said church member, St. John’s #1 Baptist Church.

Willie Mae Davis has been a member of St. John # 1 Baptist Church for more than five decades.







Her church family surprised her with a service all dedicated to her.

“I didn’t know until up until this morning, what was going on, and I figured out well they must be doing something today, it was a surprise. I was surprised,” said honoree, Willie Mae Davis.

Davis joined the church in the 1950’s.

After living here in West Tennessee for most of her life, she will soon move to Mayfield, Kentucky.

But before she moves away, church members wanted to express their appreciation.

“Ma Willie Mae, St. John hasn’t been a community without you. I don’t know about St. John without knowing about Ms. Willie Mae,” said church member, St. John’s #1 Baptist Church.

“She has an affection about herself that will make you become addicted to her, that makes you want to be around her, that makes you want to love her in spite of. And what I like about her, she always, always had something good to say,” said church member, St. John’s #1 Baptist Church.

After years of serving on a variety of church boards, being a mother to nearly everyone in the church, Davis doesn’t want to leave what she knows best, but she’s excited for the next step.

“Yes, inside, *laughs* because I’ve been down here for so long. I don’t know, so many years, this my family down here,” Davis said.

Along with the service, Davis received several proclamations, including one from both the city and county mayors, making October 23, 2022 “Willie Mae Davis Day”.

“I appreciate what y’all are doing for me and I love ya’ll, always will. When I can, I’m coming back to visit,” Davis said.

Ms. Willie Mae Davis, the members of St. John #1 Baptist Church, would like to thank you, for all that you’ve done and given to the church.

