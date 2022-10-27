‘Last Ride’ planned in memory of Bob’s House of Honda founder

JACKSON, Tenn. — A special send-off is being planned in memory of a beloved business owner.

Robert Beasley, owner and founder of Bob’s House of Honda in Jackson, died October 24 at 90 years old.

According to a Bob’s House of Honda employee, Beasley owned and operated the shop since 1968, with numerous customers remembering Beasley for selling them their very first bike.

As Beasley was an avid motorcyclist, a “Last Ride” will be held in his honor to escort his body from the funeral home to the graveside.

Beasley’s funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, in the Chapel of Englewood Baptist Church. The “Last Ride” will follow the service with a motorcycle escort to Ridgecrest Cemetery.

