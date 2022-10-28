Variable Clouds And Warm

Weather Update: Friday, October 28 —

Good morning West Tennessee. We have a cooler start to our morning with temps in the mid-40s. Sky cover will vary through the day as the main rain maker sets up in the southern Plains and moves towards the Old South for this weekend. The surface and upper level system will be responsible for the mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. The rain chances will remain zero today and tonight as continental polar high pressure is still anchored in at the surface. Otherwise temps will wise into the low to mi-70s today.



