Pet of the Week: Charlee

Meet Charlee! She is a small lady (weighing just under 30 lbs) but she has the biggest goofiest personality.

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Charlee!

She has done well with all the dogs in her foster home and is obsessed with her human foster siblings.

She would love a family that will play with her in the yard and then cuddle up on the couch to watch a movie.

She is about 3 to 4-years-young, house trained, kennel trained, heartworm negative, fully vetted, spayed, and micro-chipped.

If you are looking for the perfect family pet look no further!