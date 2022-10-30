“I want candy” it’s time to celebrate National Candy Corn Day!

A fall favorite candy has its special day. It’s National Candy Corn Day!

October 30, marks National Candy Corn Day, and while most people have a love/hate relationship with the treat, it has definitely become a staple of the fall season.

According to nationaldaycalendar.com, candy corn originated in the 1800’s by George Renninger of Wunderle Candy Company. The candy started out with the traditional corn kernel colors of white, orange, and yellow.

The candy was originally made by hand using corn syrup, sugar, water, marshmallows, fondant, and carnauba wax. And while the ingredients have not changed, the factories today are much more efficient with the use of machines for the mixing.

Other candy companies, such as Brach’s, have since put their own spin on the creation with various colors, flavors and some have even made the confection into pumpkin shapes.

Many people incorporate these bite sized treats into recipes such as popcorn balls with candy corn mixed in or use it for decorations atop cupcakes, cookies or other desserts.

Whether you enjoy a bag for a sweet treat or use it as part of your fall decorations, there is always room for candy corn to celebrate the fall season.

For more U.S. news, click here.