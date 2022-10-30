JMC Library announces November program

JACKSON, Tenn. –JMC Library and the Friends of the Library announce November program.

According to information from the Jackson Madison County Library, next month the Friends of the Library will host a special book review program.

Friend of the JMC Library member, Melissa Moore will host a book review of the novel, “The Mystery of Mrs. Christie” by Marie Benedict.

The program will take place on November 3, at 12:00 p.m.

Guests can chat about the book, and discuss their interpretations of what happened to Agatha Christie.

Light refreshments will be served for in person participants, and the program will also be available by ZOOM. Contact by email dharris@madisoncountytn.gov for the meeting link.

The event will take place at the main library located at 433 East Lafayette Street in downtown Jackson.

For more information on events at the JMC Library, call (731) 425-8600, or visit the website at www.jmclibrary.org. You can also find them on Facebook at Facebook.com/JMCLibrary.