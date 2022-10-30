USJ announces dates for its 2022 Holiday Mart

JACKSON, Tenn. – Shoppers get ready. Holiday Mart is coming soon!

The University School of Jackson has announced the dates for one of its biggest annual fundraising events.

USJ’s Holiday Mart will take place on November 18-20 at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in Jackson.

The three day event will offer shoppers the opportunity to peruse and purchase a variety of items including, gifts, holiday and home décor, clothing and accessories, along with more.

Holiday Mart will open with a preview party on Thursday, November 17.

This year’s three day mart will also feature the return of the Sip N’ Shop event on Friday November 18, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

For more information on USJ’s 2022 Holiday Mart, ticket information, and for a full schedule, visit usjholidaymart.com.

