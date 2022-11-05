November children’s programs at Jackson-Madison County Library

The Jackson-Madison County Library has a variety of programs for the kids to enjoy this November.

Check out what’s going on this month:

StoryTime

Every Monday at 10:30 a.m. and every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. This month’s dates include November 7, 14, 21 & 28 and November 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29.

Create-a-Game in the MakerSpace

Meets on November 17 at 4:00 p.m. in the Library’s Makerspace, learn how to make your own board game.

Pokémon Trading Card Swap

On November 12 at 12:00 p.m. come to the library to trade Pokémon cards.

Family Book Club

Every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. on November 3 & 17.

Come play at Conger Park

November 1st and 15th at 3:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Come Build at the Library

On November 22 at 2:00 p.m. kids of all ages can come build and show off their Lego skills.

The Jackson Madison County Library is located at 433 East Lafayette Street in downtown Jackson.

For more information contact the library at 731-425-8600, visit the website at www.jmclibrary.org or find them on Facebook page at Facebook.com/JMCLibrary.

