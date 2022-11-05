November Teen programs at Jackson Madison County Library

The Jackson-Madison County Library has a variety of programs for the teens to enjoy this November.

Check out what’s going on this month:

Teen Homework Help

Every Tuesday and Thursday from 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Teen Arts and Crafts

Every second Saturday at 3:00 p.m. on November 12.

Brown Bag Book Club

Every Wednesday at 12:00 pm on November 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30. Come bring a sack lunch to discuss the month’s book. This month’s book is As Brave As You by Jason Reynolds.

Marvel Club

Every third Saturday at 3:00 pm on November 19. Join other Marvel fans for discussion, crafts, and movies.

Create-a-Game in the MakerSpace

On November 17 at 4:00 pm. in the Library’s Makerspace, come learn how to make your own board game.

BookTok Book Talks

Meets November 22 at 6:00 pm at Starbucks, 2034 N. Highland Ave. This month’s selection is The Hazel Wood by Melissa Albert.

Anime Club

On November 5 at 3:00 p.m., join other fans for manga discussions, games, crafts and to watch anime.

Game Nights

Every first and third Thursday at 5:00 pm on November 3 & 17. Join others for all kinds of board games.

The Jackson Madison County Library is located at 433 East Lafayette Street in downtown Jackson.

For more information contact the library at 731-425-8600, visit the website at www.jmclibrary.org or find them on Facebook page at Facebook.com/JMCLibrary.

