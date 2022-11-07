What to know ahead of November 8 Midterm Election

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tuesday, Election Day voters will be able to make their selections for local, state, and federal officials.

“We have a Republican and a Democrat running in State House 73,” said Lori Lott, Madison County Administrator of Elections. “In our Congress, David Kustoff is currently our congressman, and he is running with opposition, and the Governor has many oppositions.”

U.S. House of Representatives District 8 includes a Democrat and Independent candidate against incumbent Republican David Kustoff, and for state officials, there are 10 candidates on the ballot running against incumbent Republican Bill Lee.

Many local races are also happening for State House and Senate seats, as well as a handful of mayoral races.

In Madison County, there is a race for the Tennessee House of Representatives District 73 seat and a Tennessee Senate seat for District 25.

In Henderson County, there is a race for the State Representative District 79 seat and Tennessee Senate District 25 seat.

In Chester County, there are no races, but a decision to vote for or against the legal sale of alcoholic beverages in the City of Henderson.

In Carroll County, the Towns of Bruceton, Hollow-Rock, Atwood, McLemoresville and McKenzie have mayoral races. There are also races for the State Representative seats for Districts 76 and 79.

In Crockett County, there is a race for the Tennessee Senate seat for District 25.

In Gibson County, there is a race for the State Representative seat for District 79, Mayor for the City of Dyer, and a decision for the legal sale of alcoholic beverages in Medina.

Lott stresses the importance of doing your research, especially for those voting on amendments.

“A lot of importance with it in this election because of the four amendments,” Lott said. “You can research those online, Google them, and it’ll explain what they stand for.”

Polls open Tuesday morning for those interested in voting.

“Polls open at 8 a.m. tomorrow and close at 7 p.m.” Lott said. “It’s a long day. The most popular times are from 5-7 and first thing in the morning.”

