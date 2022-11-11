How to win at holiday hosting

JACKSON, Tenn. — November officially ushers in the holiday season, bringing with it the hustle and bustle we’ve been missing the past couple of years.

Recent surveys reveal most Americans plan to travel and spend time with family and friends this holiday season.

Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Mia Syn says if you’re planning to host this year, you should be prepared.

She explained the importance of planning ahead to ensure household chores and post-dinner cleanups run smoothly.

“This is the time of year that should be spent with friends and family, making new memories. And the last thing you want to do is be doing the dishes, loading the dishwasher, unloading the dishwasher,” Syn said.

Trend experts say consumer spending has remained vibrant beyond most economists’ expectations, pointing to an overall holiday “hurrah.”

