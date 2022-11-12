LIFELINE host local donor competition

JACKSON, Tenn. —A local organization is asking residents to get competitive.

LIFELINE Blood Services in Jackson is hosting a special friendly competition with the Battle of the Armed Forces and Battle of the Badges campaigns.

Saturday marks the final day of the competitions and donors have until 6:00 p.m. to donate.

This is the 2nd year of the Battle of the Armed Forces and it is a great way to honor veterans. Donors can come by LIFELINE at 183 Sterling Farms Dr. in Jackson and donate on behalf of the Armed Forces. The blood drive is open to anyone, and does not have to be military personnel.

The Battle of the Badges is also winding down and donors can come out and donate for the competition. Emergency Medical Services, Jackson Fire Dept., Jackson Police Dep., Madison Co. Fire Dept., Madison Co Sheriff’s Dept., TN Highway Patrol and TWRA are participating. Last year’s friendly competition was won by Madison Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

LIFELINE invites anyone interested in helping to save lives to come by and donate!

LIFELINE is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and walk-ins are always welcome.

For more information visit the website: www.lifelinebloodserv.org.

