Pets of the Week: June & Jennings

This week’s Pets of the Week are a special duo! Meet June and Jennings from the Outlaw Gang!

These pups were found on a rural road in Iuka, Mississippi by one of our founders.

June

Jennings



Jennings

June

These sweet pups were full of worms, covered in fleas and ticks and so tired and thirsty.

With some good old-fashioned TLC, these pups have blossomed into sweet, happy-go-lucky pups.

They are currently working on their vetting and will be ready to go to their fur-ever homes soon!

They are about 13-weeks-old, and are weighing close to 30lbs.

The pups are working on their kennel training. They are doing great about not having accidents in their crates, and are still working on house training.

To find out how to adopt June, Jennings or any other dog, email Hero West Rescue at herowestrescue@gmail.com or call (731) 313-7778.

You can also visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue.