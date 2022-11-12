Union City students compete in Canstruction Jr.

UNION CITY, Tenn. —According to information from the Union City School System, a group of students put their creative minds to work at this year’s Canstruction Jr. Competition held at Discovery Park of America.

Twenty-two UCHS students composed of members from the Key Club, Art Club, and MEP classes competed creating a 3D artform named “Weathering the Storm.”

The group was tasked with designing the build, along with following a budget to purchase supplies to complete the final project. The team worked on the build during class and afterschool resolving design issues along the way.

The entry earned the students an honorable mention with “Most Creative” and “Best Meal” honors.

Team members who participated in the build included: Anai Ambrosio, Toni Armstrong, Jacob Arnold, Edgar Bonilla, Nolan Chandler, Barret Cox, Maddox Dunn, Alexis Forrest, Cory Gentry, Ciara Gordon and Landon Hauhe.

Also participating were Davian Jeffrey, Luke Joslin, Jaden Jurgiel, Hayden Kennedy, Dafne Lopez, Reese Paschall, Gunner Preston, Jocelyn Ruiz, Hayden Searcy, Gage Smith and Preston Sweatt.

Overseeing the project were club sponsors and teachers: Hilary Webb, Carolyn Nipp and Colby Watts.

Other sponsors for the project included: Ben E. Keith Foods, Bill and Carol Latimer Foundation, Searcy Contractors, Union City Energy Authority and Leaders Credit Union.

Food supplies used to make the project will be donated to local charities during the holiday season.

The completed project will be on display at the Discovery Park of America in Union City during the month of November.

