Balloon release held in honor of co-workers memory

BELLS, Tenn.–A work family remembers one of their own.

Christian Walker was the young woman found dead inside of a vehicle on college street in Milan.

Walker was an employee at the Bells Nursing Rehabilitation Center, when she passed away on October 16.

The facility wanted to honor her and her loved ones with a special balloon release. They invited co-workers and family members to come and spend time together.

“Christian was such a bright girl, she always had a smile on her face. She hadn’t been working here too long, but everybody knew who she was. She had just passed her instructors test at our training center and was so excited, because she was getting ready to take her state test to get her CNA certification license,” said Lindsay Williams, staffing coordinator for Bells Nursing Rehab Center.

Walker’s co-workers shared remarks about her character and the impact she left on them.

“I didn’t know her a long time, you know personally or anything like that. But the time that I did know her and work with her here, I know that she’s a very, she was a very lovable, friendly, helpful understanding and just a great person,” says Krystal Stewart, CNA at Bells Nursing Rehab Center.

Among those in attendance was Ora Walker, Christian’s mother.

“I felt a lot of love, and comfort, and I really do appreciate that, I really do,” Walker said.

The memorial ended with a time of prayer, along with poetry and remarks for Walker’s family that were present.

Investigations are still ongoing for Christian Walker and the community is asked to share any details they may have on her death.

“I don’t know what happened that night and all, but somebody knows. But I just pray that somebody will come forward, and speak up for my baby, cause she doesn’t deserve this,” Walker said.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, they are encouraged to contact the Milan Police Department at (731) 686-3309.

