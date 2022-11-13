November Adult programs at Jackson Madison County Library

The Jackson-Madison County Library has a variety of programs for the adults to enjoy this November.

Check out what’s going on this month:

NaNoWriMo Write-In

November 19, Join other authors who are participating in National Novel Writing Month.

BookTok Book Talks (New Program)

November 22 at 6:00 pm at Starbucks, 2034 N. Highland Ave.

Game Nights

Every first and third Thursday at 5:00 pm on November 17.

Line Dance

Every Friday at 10:00 am on November 18, 14, 21 & 28, and every Monday at 6:00 pm on November 14, 21 & 28.

Tai Chi

Every Tuesday at 10:00 am on November 15, 22 & 29.

American Sign Language Practice

Every Tuesday in November at 11:00 am. Join other learners to practice American Sign Language.

Stitching Hour

Every Tuesday at 2:00 pm on November 15, 22 & 29.

Arts & Crafts (for Grownups)

Every Monday at 11:00 am on November 14, 21 & 28.

The Jackson-Madison County Library is located at 433 East Lafayette Street in downtown Jackson.

Visit their Facebook page or website for more information, or give them a call at (731) 425-8600.