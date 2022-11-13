November Adult programs at Jackson Madison County Library
The Jackson-Madison County Library has a variety of programs for the adults to enjoy this November.
Check out what’s going on this month:
NaNoWriMo Write-In
November 19, Join other authors who are participating in National Novel Writing Month.
BookTok Book Talks (New Program)
November 22 at 6:00 pm at Starbucks, 2034 N. Highland Ave.
Game Nights
Every first and third Thursday at 5:00 pm on November 17.
Line Dance
Every Friday at 10:00 am on November 18, 14, 21 & 28, and every Monday at 6:00 pm on November 14, 21 & 28.
Tai Chi
Every Tuesday at 10:00 am on November 15, 22 & 29.
American Sign Language Practice
Every Tuesday in November at 11:00 am. Join other learners to practice American Sign Language.
Stitching Hour
Every Tuesday at 2:00 pm on November 15, 22 & 29.
Arts & Crafts (for Grownups)
Every Monday at 11:00 am on November 14, 21 & 28.
The Jackson-Madison County Library is located at 433 East Lafayette Street in downtown Jackson.
Visit their Facebook page or website for more information, or give them a call at (731) 425-8600.