Free meals given out at West Tennessee restaurant

BELLS, Tenn. — The Front Porch gave out free Thanksgiving meals to all who stopped by.

This restaurant is owned by Caroline Reed, who does this event annually.

Reed felt the need to give back to her community, and she has been doing so at The Front Porch for 11 years.

Recipients received a traditional Thanksgiving feast that included dressing, mashed potatoes, vegetables, ham, a roll, and a drink.

Reed says she saves money throughout the year to fund the event. Reginald Sims spoke on Reed’s, his mother-in-law, generosity.

“It’s her annual pre-Thanksgiving meal, where she’s giving back to the community just to show her appreciation for them. That’s her passion. She loves cooking, she loves feeding, so she just wanted to give back to the community,” Sims said.

Wednesday, Reed and her staff will be giving out free meals at the Brownsville Family Restaurant from 11 a.m. until they stop serving.

Individuals are welcome to donate to the Front Porch year round for the free Thanksgiving meals.

