Pet food company launches ads aimed at pets

JACKSON, Tenn. — The worlds first campaign designed to engage pets has launched!

Premium pet food brand, Natural Balance, is aiming to entice pets and not people with their latest campaign.

They’re creating ads that may seem odd to pet parents, but are captivating to furry friends. The commercials are said to be dog friendly and cat approved!

Natural Balance is focusing on pet interests.

“For us, everything is about how we visually see the world. And for cats, their sense of hearing are more important. And cats do have a different flicker rate than humans, so the movement is not as fluid to them as it is to us when they’re watching a video,” said Dr. Mikel Delgado, a PHD/Certified Animal Behaviorist and a published researcher.

“It’s been shown that dogs like watching other dogs on television,” said Dr. Nicholas Dodman, the Professor Emeritus of Animal Behavior at Tufts University.

Using a thoughtful and caring approach, the company wants to target a pets well-being with simple nutrition.

