Guests get first look at 2022 USJ Holiday Mart

JACKSON, Tenn. — Get ready for holiday shopping, the University School of Jackson Holiday Mart held a preview Thursday night.

The USJ Holiday Mart preview kicked off Thursday night at 6 p.m.

The Holiday Mart is an annual event hosted by the school to raise funds for various school related projects.

The Holiday Mart allows vendors to pay for spots inside the Carl Perkins Civic Center and set up booths.

Thursday, they held a preview party for individuals to come in and get an idea of what’s to come over the next three days.

“It starts on Thursday night as the preview party, and it’s just to kind of give everybody a preview mostly. Faculty and USJ parents can come in and eat, have drinks, get a sneak peak, and then tomorrow starts the mart for the public,” said Kelly Barnes, a co-chair of the Holiday Mart for 2022.

During the preview, guests could enjoy a large food bar and multiple drink bars. As for shopping, the mart featured booths from various boutiques and outfitters in Jackson.

Not only clothes were present at the mart though. Food, candles, sports memorabilia and others were there too.

There was also a “Bruins Den” for men to enjoy a space where they could relax and watch the Tennessee Titans game.

“We have around 95 booths this year, and it ranges all the way from jewelry, to children’s clothes, to coolers, you name it. We have it from one end to the other. So there’s something here for everybody,” Barnes said.

Of course the best is yet to come! Since it was a preview event, there are still three days remaining to enjoy. Megan Moore, a co-chair of the 2022 Holiday Mart, detailed what the next few days will have in store for everyone.

“Tomorrow night is our sip and shop. So you can shop starting tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. to five. We’re going to close down and then open back up at 6:30. It’s a ticketed event. We have very few tickets left,” Moore said. “And that’s just for ladies. You got to leave your kids at home, husbands at home, 21 and up. Then Saturday, you can shop from nine to five and then Sunday from noon to four.”

The preview for this event was a success and the Holiday Mart staff look forward to what the next few days brings to you all.

