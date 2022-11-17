Jackson Nutrition opens new location

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local business in Jackson celebrated the opening of a new store.

Jackson Nutrition opens new location

Jackson Nutrition opens new location

Jackson Nutrition opens new location

Jackson Nutrition held a grand opening Thursday, and it came with an offer of a wide variety of flavors in their shakes and teas.

There were numerous people from the community there to show their support and to try out what Jackson Nutrition had available.

They’re located at 2062F Pleasant Plain Extension Road in Jackson.

You can follow Jackson Nutrition on Facebook and Instagram to find out more information about the new business.

“It’s been a long time coming. We’ve worked extremely hard to get to this point. My wife presented this to me, and it has been a blessing ever since. We’ve met Lashandra, and for the time that has been put in, we are just so excited and ecstatic to share some of the things we have to offer to the city. It’s been great,” said Nick Stamper, the co-owner of Jackson Nutrition.

Jackson Nutrition says their hottest seller so far has been a loaded tea called The Jackson that was created in honor of the city and community.

Find more local news here.