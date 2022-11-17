Report: 32 trans, gender non-conforming people killed in 2022

JACKSON, Tenn. — According to a recent report, 32 transgender or gender non-conforming people were killed this year.

The report published by the Human Rights Campaign in November states that trans people of color were the majority of victims in 2022, trans women, and that most of the victims were under the age of 35.

Victims ranged from California to the Carolinas, with the HRC reporting that over 10% of all victims of fatal violence were killed in the state of Texas. They also report that 9% of all victims of fatal violence were killed in Florida.

Tennessee also, unfortunately, made it onto the list. In June of this year, Kitty Monroe was killed in Cordova, outside of Memphis. The HRC says she left behind a loving mom and four small dogs.

The HRC has been collecting data of violence since 2013. They say at least 302 trans and gender non-conforming individuals have been victims of fatal violence in the country since data collecting began.

The report even included a section updating their 2021 report. After releasing it in November of last year, 12 more people lost their lives, bringing the total for last year to 59.

They say that is the highest number recorded since tracking began.

Among those was Danyale Thompson, a 35-year-old woman, who was killed in November of 2021 in Memphis.

The campaign says that their report comes out “amidst a shocking wave of anti-transgender legislation.”

They say that across the country, “25 anti-LGBTQ+ bills having been enacted, including 17 anti-transgender laws across 13 states.”

According to Track Trans Legislation, 14 bills were either proposed or put into law regarding transgender people in the state of Tennessee. Tennessee tied with Iowa for the highest number of bills proposed or enacted.

The HRC says they use the words “at least” when reporting, as violent and fatal crimes against trans and gender non-conforming could be under reported.

The campaign says this can be due to misgendering, when someone is referred to as the wrong pronoun or title, and deadnaming, when using the name a person no longer uses.

The HRC says in 2022, 60% of the 32 fatalities “were initially misgendered by the media and/or police.”

According to The Williams Institute, 1.6 million people over the age of 13 identify as transgender in the nation.

You can read the Human Rights Campaign’s full 2022 report, along with the names of the victims here.

