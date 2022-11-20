Grab a square and enjoy…It’s National Peanut Butter Fudge Day!

Creamy or crunchy, it doesn’t really matter, enjoy a favorite peanut butter treat.

According to nationaldaycalendar.com, it’s National Peanut Butter Fudge Day and for many people the sweet dessert brings back lots of good memories. My grandmother’s kitchen would almost always include a dish of peanut butter fudge growing up and it was always delicious, but if you ever wondered where it originated from, here’s some information.

Peanut Butter Fudge has been around since the late 1800’s with one of the first recipes originating in Maryland and later being shared from there to family members in New York.

The first fudge recipe was apparently a mistake. Hence the name ‘fudge’ was born, as someone’s batch of caramels went awry and left the baker with a new creation.

Fudge recipes typically consists of sugar, butter, milk and flavors such as chocolate, vanilla, peanut butter, etc. Boiling these combinations of ingredients together makes the thick, sweet confections.

As early as the 19th century some shops in Michigan began selling the confections to vacationers with many confection shops all over the U.S. still following suit today.

The best thing about fudge is the simplicity of making it. Many recipes today include microwavable versions using mixing already prepared ingredients.

Did you know that you can make peanut butter fudge simply utilizing a can of vanilla frosting and a jar of peanut butter?

Simply dump an 18 ounce jar of peanut butter in a bowl. Melt one 16 ounce can of vanilla frosting in the microwave slowly, stirring as needed. After melting the frosting, add it to the peanut butter and combine well. Place in a greased or lined baking dish and let set. Within an hour, fudge should be ready to cut into squares and enjoy.

So whether you run out to the grocery store or local bakery to pick up a batch or even try to make your own. Find some time to enjoy and celebrate National Peanut Butter Fudge Day.