Restaurants to offer meals for Thanksgiving

If you want to skip out on making Thanksgiving meals at home, there are plenty of places around West Tennessee to choose from.

“We really try to make it something special for if you couldn’t cook that dinner at home. Here you go out, you have that nice Thanksgiving. And you know what, no mess at home. You don’t have to go clean up and you don’t have to spend hours in Kroger walking around,” said Frank Arcuri, the owner of Flatiron Grille.

Whether at home or out, if you’re looking for a place to enjoy the outdoors as well as spend time with family, Natchez Trace State Park will be offering lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We will have out a Thanksgiving buffet. It’ll be smoked turkey and dressing, fried catfish, baked ham, all of your vegetables, salad bar dessert. And it’s $17.96,” said Cindy Morisch, the General Manager Natchez Trace State Park.

But for those who can’t make dinner or maybe don’t have a place to eat, there are also a few options for a free meals.

For the fifth year in a row Cookies for Cancer will be giving out free meals at Henderson Pharmacy.

“Everything is homemade, of course. Dressing, your turkey, your gravy, and sweet potatoes, and pumpkin pie,” said Beth Everett, the founder of Cookies for Cancer.

They’ll be giving out plates from 10 a.m. to noon or until they run out.

In the Hub City, Brooksie’s Barn will offer a full buffet of dishes, pricing at $19.99 per person. It will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“People like for us to cook for them on Thanksgiving. They like the traditional Thanksgiving meals. We have the sweet potato casserole that day we bring out. And, of course, we have green beans, corn, mashed potatoes, but we bring out the turkey, ham, chicken and dressing, smoked leg quarters,” said Mike Spurlock, the owner of Brooksie’s Barn.

But if you want something at a higher price, you can wine and dine at Flatiron Grille from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for $39 for adults. It is $17 for children.

“We do a great holiday feast, one plate, three course. You get your choice of soup or salad. The entrees include terrific fresh roasted turkeys dressing, sweet potatoes mashed potatoes,” Arcuri said.

Thanksgiving is just a few days away. So make sure you make some room for all of those tasty dishes.

If you do decide to eat out on Thanksgiving, be sure to show your appreciation and give thanks to those who are serving or assisting you on the holiday. And make sure to tip you server!

