2 local college students complete US Marshals internship program

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two local college students recently completed the U.S. Marshals Student Volunteer Internship Program.

A news release says Colin Newsom and Tarhanysia Thomas successfully finished the program, which was reinstated at the U.S. Marshals’ Jackson and Memphis offices this year.

Newsom graduated from Freed-Hardeman University in May with a degree in accounting and a minor in criminal justice, while Thomas is set to graduate from Lane College in April 2023 with a degree in criminal justice.

The release states the program is an unpaid internship and work assignment that prepares students for future aspirations in law enforcement and the justice system.

Students must be in good standing with their academic institution and enrolled in at least part-time studies, and must be able to work a minimum of 24 hours per week at the USMS Office.

“We are proud to offer this type of hands-on opportunity for young difference-makers in our community,” said U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller. “Colin and Tarhanysia showed commitment and drive

as they met the demands of their college schedules while interning with us. It is an honor to introduce them to the federal justice system. I look forward to seeing the impact they will have in the future.”

For more information on the program, contact the Internship coordinator at Michael.McQuillan@usdoj.gov or by phone at (901) 456-8053.

