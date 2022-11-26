Home for the holidays? Know the plan to stay safe

Holiday times can mean out of town guests, so make sure your guests know the plan.

The City of Jackson Fire Department took to social media to remind residents of the importance of fire evacuation plans, and most importantly that all house occupants know those plans.

As the holiday season begins, many people will welcome family and friends into their homes to stay. And that means making sure their guests are safe in the event of an emergency, such as a fire.

Winter months and increased house guests can often mean the use of secondary heating sources, such as space or fan heaters. These can increase the dangers for home fires.

In fact the National Fire Protection Association states that over 43% of home fires are caused by secondary heat sources like space heaters.

This makes it more important than ever to have a fire evacuation plan in place for your residence.

Often families have a floor plan with evacuation details already in place, and although it may not be often thought of, guests should also be made aware of these emergency plans. It may just help to save someone’s life.

Along with sharing the plan, City of Jackson’s Fire Department also suggests conducting fire drills with your guests.

Preparedness can often ensure that the holidays are happy and safe.

If your household does not have a fire evacuation plan in place, you can visit the National Fire Protection Association’s website to find a printable grid and tips to get started.