Shiloh announces 2022 Christmas Children’s Program

CORINTH, Miss. —Shiloh to celebrate the holiday season by giving back to others.

According to information from Shiloh National Military Park, the park will host a special children’s program at the Corinth Civil War Interpretive Center in Corinth, MS.

uss-shiloh-us-navy-photo USS Shiloh, US Navy Photo, Courtesy of Shiloh National Military Park

ranger-and-kids-nps-scaled Courtesy of Shiloh National Military Park

The 2022 Christmas Children’s Program will take place on Sunday, December 4, and will offer children the opportunity to make Christmas cards for deployed sailors aboard the USS Shiloh.

The USS Shiloh, named in remembrance of the Battle of Shiloh, is currently based in Yokosuka, Japan. The guided missile cruiser of the United States Navy has 30 officers and 300 enlisted personnel.

The cards will be mailed out to the service members the following week.

The program will also include a history lesson from Ranger Laura Lee McKellips about the letters that Civil War soldiers sent home at Christmas.

All ages are invited to join in the event and registration is not required. Interested participants can simply show up and create a card for an overseas service member.

This is a free event as part of the 160th Battle Anniversary Commemoration.

For more information contact the Corinth Civil War Interpretive Center at (662) 287-9273, or visit the website at www.nps.gov/shil.