2022 Christmas parade rolls through Alamo

ALAMO, Tenn. – The town of Alamo held their Christmas parade on Monday!

Alamo 2022 Christmas parade

The parade route was lined with residents watching tractors, cars, wagons and more roll through the town while decorated in lights, gingerbread men and other holiday cheer!

The parade even featured the local fire department!

And they are not the only ones. Trenton and Dyersburg also held their Christmas parades.

