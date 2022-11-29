Marshals: Wanted man may be in Crockett, Madison County area
CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals and the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office need your help.
The two law enforcement agencies say that they are searching for a man named Michael Anthony Douglas.
Marshals say he is wanted by the sheriff’s office for rape of a child, and he may be in the Crockett, Madison County area.
They say he may be driving a Chevrolet Malibu. He is 41-year-olds and almost 200 pounds.
Anyone with information should call (731) 298-6103 or the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 696-2104.
