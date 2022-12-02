New flea market opens with over 65 vendors

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Caroline Ray’s Outlet Mall and Outdoor Flea Market held a grand opening on Friday in Lexington.

Owner Courtney Chaney said it is a happy feeling to open officially.

“It’s nerve racking and a little stressful, but I am beyond blessed to be here today and to be opening this store,” Chaney said.

Manager Carrie Longworth shared what their new business has to offer to their customers and visitors.

“We have several vendors inside and out, we have food trucks outside, and we have a little bit of everything.” Longworth said.

Caroline Ray’s has over 65 vendors at their location. Longworth shared where the inspiration for the creation of the outlet mall and outdoor flea came from.

“My daughter and I used to be vendors. We would go set up at different spots and locations, so she passed a building one day and decided that we needed to do this. That’s what started it,” Longworth said.

There will be a visit with Santa on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. There will plenty of food trucks too.

Caroline Ray’s will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

