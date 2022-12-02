Students evacuated from West Carroll Jr./Sr. high following threat

ATWOOD, Tenn. — Students are evacuated from a local school following a potential threat.

According to Preston Caldwell, Director of Schools for the West Carroll Special School District, students were evacuated from West Carroll Jr./Sr. High School on Friday.

Caldwell says the evacuation is due to a potential threat made by a student.

Caldwell says the school is following their crisis management plan, and students were transported by bus to local churches. Caldwell says they are working with law enforcement to make sure the schools, faculty, staff and students are all safe.

Authorities with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department are expected to do a sweep of the school property to ensure it is safe for students to return.

No other details are immediately available. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News on-air and online as details develop.

For more news in the Carroll County area, click here.