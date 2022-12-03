Overnight shooting in McNairy Co. leaves one dead

MCNAIRY CO. Tenn. —Overnight shooting leaves one dead.

Around 11 am Saturday morning, we received a viewer tip of a possible shooting in McNairy County.

McNairy County Sheriff, Guy Buck, confirmed the shooting occurred at around midnight Friday at 341 Pickins Drive in McNairy County, right outside of Adamsville.

Details of the event are limited but Buck reports that one male, 57-year-old, Johnny Harbin, is deceased following the event.

Officials tell us that a witness heard gunfire and found the victim fatally wounded at the scene.

Sheriff Buck says this is an ongoing investigation, and urges anyone with information to contact the McNairy County Sheriff’s Department at (731) 645-1004.

