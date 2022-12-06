How to find gifts family will remember

JACKSON, Tenn. — With holiday season in full bloom, it is important to keep in mind the person you are shopping for by looking at their interests and personalizing each gift as a reminder of the person who gave it to them.

One present Mike Bako shared is a go-pro that content creators, photographers of the family, or just someone who enjoys capturing the moment may like.

“The Go-Pro Hero 11 black is fantastic. It delivers the highest resolution with 5.3K video,” Bako said. “I use it with my two boys, Evan and Henry, whether they’re at the playground or learning sports. It’s great just to capture those life moments.”

When you keep in mind the attributes of the gift recipient, you help to insure the efficiency and desire of the gift.

“Being personal with your gift choices. You don’t have to break the bank when you are doing those gift choices, and to be a little bit more socially minded and conscious of what the person is actually all about. So if they do want something a little bit more off the beaten path, maybe it’s a charity donation, maybe it’s a gift certificate,” Bako said.

The Terracycle Zero Waste Box was another gift shared by Bako. This is an item that is designed to help people recycle used wrapping paper and plastics during the holidays.

When it comes to shopping effectively, price can definitely play a major role. Square and Afterpay may come in handy.

“They’re the perfect way to shop for your favorite brands and avoid interest and revolving debt. As the leading buy now, pay later platform, Afterpay offers consumers the ability to split approved purchases into four interest free bi-weekly payments,” Bako said.

You can find more national news here.