Local organization takes Jackson youth on a shopping spree

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Fraternal Order of Police is hosting its annual ‘Shop with a Cop’, giving youth with the Boys and Girls Club the chance to shop until they drop.

“I cannot say enough about the Boys and Girls Club and it’s the one thing you can put your hand on really, that you can show that it reduces crime cause it gives kids something to do in the afternoon when school lets out it’s just a great organization,” says Jeff Shepard, President of Jackson Fraternal Order of Police.

There were around 20 kids, and each one received $225 to spend on whatever they wanted.

“I was just looking at stuff I had to look for before I make a list,” said London Moss, member of Boys and Girls Club.

And while some wanted to browse before they buy others knew exactly what they where they were headed.

“To the.. Nerf guns,” said Jamarion, with the the Boys and Girls Club.

“Remote control car,” says Carson.

The Fraternal Order of Police gives back to local youth each year. Giving some kids the opportunity to have the Christmas they’ve always wanted.

“We always try to foster a good relationship between the kids and police and they get to see us doing things that we ordinarily aren’t doing, we’re given back instead of taking away if you will,” say Shepard.

Many kids were able to get most of everything they wanted, whether it was toys, clothes, jewelry or even food.

The Jackson Fraternal Order of Police will continue impacting local youth each and every year.