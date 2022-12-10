Cookies offer hope in the fight against cancer

JACKSON, Tenn. —Free cookies encourage others to donate to a good cause.

One nonprofit brought out the baked goods and awareness for a special cause.

The Cookies for Cancer nonprofit, hosted their 5th annual Christmas event.

Prior to the event, Cookies for Cancer Founder, Beth Everett, prepares free cookies for the people in the community, giving them the option to donate.

As people give, they are helping to fund the search for the cure for cancer, through the American Cancer Society.

“This one’s always special, because the name came because of my father, losing him to cancer between Thanksgiving and Christmas. He’d always call me and say please make this cookie, make that cookie your mom made, your grandmother made…so when I started the program, that’s why I called it Cookies for Cancer,” Everett said.

The next event will be in February for Valentine’s Day.

