December programs at Jackson Madison County Library

The Jackson-Madison County Library has a variety of programs for adults, teens and children to enjoy this December. Check out all the library has to offer.

This month’s activities for adults include:

Community Holiday Party!

Thursday, December 15 at 12:30 pm, join in for holiday cheer with food, drinks, and prizes. There will also be a live performance from members of the Jackson Symphony.

Holiday House Building Competition

Wednesday, December 21st at 12:00 pm. Come compete in creating a decorated graham cracker house. (materials provided) Entries will be judged for a chance at a prize from Peppermint Addie & Co. Call to Register.

Interactive Movie– Elf!

Thursday, December 22nd at 3:00 pm. Join in for a showing of the holiday classic, “Elf!” The library to provide kits for an interactive experience.

BookTok Book Talks

December 20 at 6:00 pm at Starbucks, 2034 N. Highland Ave. This month’s book is “This Poison Heart” by Kalynn Bayron.

Game Nights

Every first and third Thursday at 5:00 pm on December 1 & 15. Join in for fun playing all sorts of board games.

Line Dance

Every Monday at 6:00 pm on December 5, 12, 19 & 26. Join in for an hour of dancing fun and exercise.

Tai Chi

Every Tuesday at 10:00 am on December 6, 13 & 27. Join others for this graceful form of exercise.

American Sign Language Practice

Every Tuesday at 11:00 am. Join others to work on your ASL skills.

Stitching Hour

Every Tuesday at 2:00 pm on December 6, 13, 20 & 27. Join others in knitting, crocheting, embroidering, tatting, and other textile skills.

Arts & Crafts (for Grownups)

Every Monday at 11:00 am on December 5, 12, 19 & 26. Join in for arts and crafts while enjoying music or a podcast.

This month’s activities for teens include:

Brown Bag Book Club (New)

Every Wednesday at 12:00 pm on December 7, 14 & 28. Tweens and teens can bring a lunch and join in for book club.

Create-a-Game in the MakerSpace (New)

December 15 at 4:00 pm in the Library’s Makerspace. Participants can learn how to make your own board game. Call the MakerSpace or email jmcmakerspace@gmail.com to register.

Marvel Club (New)

Every third Saturday at 3:00 pm on December 17. Join others for crafts, talks with other Marvel fans, movie showings, etc.

Holiday House Building Competition

Wednesday, December 21st at 12:00 pm. Come compete in making and decorating a graham cracker house. (materials provided by the library)Entries will be judged for a chance at a prize from Peppermint Addie & Co. Call to register.

Interactive Movie– Elf!

Thursday, December 22nd at 3:00 pm. Join in for a holiday showing of “Elf!” (library to provide kits for an interactive experience)

BookTok Book Talks

December 20 at 6:00 pm at Starbucks, 2034 N. Highland Ave. Join in for teen/adult book club. This month’s title is “This Poison Heart” by Kalynn Bayron.

Teen Homework Help

Every Tuesday and Thursday from 3:00-5:00 pm. Get homework help! Come to the Teen Room for help with your homework needs.

Game Nights

Every first and third Thursday at 5:00 pm on December 1 & 15. Join in for all sorts of board games.

Teen Arts and Crafts (for Teens)

Every second Saturday at 3:00 pm on December 10. Come make arts and craft. (supplies provided)

This month’s activities for children include:

Story Time with Santa!

Tuesday, December 20th at 10:30 am. Come visit Santa, take photos and listen to a story.

Create-a-Game in the MakerSpace (New)

December 15 at 4:00 pm in the Library’s Makerspace. Come create your own board game. Call the MakerSpace or email jmcmakerspace@gmail.com to register.

Holiday House Building Competition

Wednesday, December 21st at 12:00 pm. Come compete in making and decorating a graham cracker house. (materials provided by the library) Winner to receive a prize from Peppermint Addie & Co. Call to register.

Interactive Movie– Elf!

Thursday, December 22nd at 3:00 pm. Join in for a showing of the holiday classic, “Elf.” (library to provide kits for an interactive experience)

Story Time

Every Monday at 10:30 am and every Tuesday at 10:30 am on December 5, 12, & 19 and December 6 & 13. Join in for stories, songs, fun, and time spent with friends. (For babies and toddlers, but all ages are welcome)

Family Book Club

Every Thursday at 10:30 am on December 1, 15 & 29. (Homeschooling families with elementary school aged children) Call in advance to join in the fun. Families read the book at home. Come meet others in the Program Center to discuss, play, and make new friends.

The Jackson-Madison County Library is located at 433 East Lafayette Street in downtown Jackson.

Visit their Facebook page or website for more information, or give them a call at (731) 425-8600.