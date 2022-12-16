Local church creates winter wonderland for the community

JACKSON, Tenn — Christmas has come to Jackson in the form of a special event hosted by West Jackson Baptist Church. This event is called “Christmas Village” and has a ton of fun and entertaining things that the entire family can enjoy.

“Our first time to do it was last year so we just brainstormed some different random ideas and we kind of looked around Jackson and there were a few things happening but most of it was just driving around looking at lights and so we thought this would be a great opportunity for us to do something that’s more interactive and have some fun with our community and also celebrate Christmas,” said Lead Pastor Andy Neely.

At the event, you can enjoy a variety of things outside such as a Christmas light show set to music, a ride around the parking lot in a Christmas-themed train, live animals in the form of a small petting zoo, a nativity scene, a toy train set, and a 75-foot tubing hill. Knox Neely, talked about which one of these activities he looks forward to the most.

When asked Knox replied, “The sledding down the hill with the tubes… So, it’s going to be great. So kids, make sure you come!”

If you’re looking to stay a little warmer inside they have Christmas around the world. In here, there are a few different booths set up that show how different cultures celebrate Christmas. You can also treat yourself to some hot cocoa or watch a live action play called the ‘Shepherd’s Tale.’

“Christmas Village is for everyone. It’s for our whole community. It’s a great place to bring your kids, come with the family. Teenagers you can come with your friends; go winter tubing with us. Really anyone, there’s something for everybody. There’s something for kids, for adults, for teenagers; whoever wants to come and celebrate Christmas,” said Mandy Wilson, girl’s minister West Jackson Baptist Church.

The Christmas Village at West Jackson Baptist Church will be open Saturday and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission is $5 for anyone two years old and older.