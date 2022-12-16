THP graduates 40 state troopers on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The newest graduating class of Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers were welcomed on Friday.

After 10 weeks of specialized training, Class 1122 saw 40 troopers graduate, with them then taking their oath of office at a graduation ceremony at First Baptist Church of Donelson.

The highway patrol says the new troopers will now receive field training with Field Training Officers.

“As Colonel, I make sure to remind each graduating class that the Tennessee Highway Patrol is in the business of providing a service,” said Colonel Matt Perry. “As you leave here today, and every day as you don your uniform, remember that service is at the heart and soul of a Tennessee State Trooper. Perform your duty with honor and treat this badge and uniform with respect. Joining any law enforcement agency makes you a part of something far bigger than yourself. As of today, you represent the Tennessee Highway Patrol while in and out of uniform. You are held to a higher standard – not only by the public but also by your peers and by your leaders. You no longer serve only yourself; you serve the citizens of the State of Tennessee and those that travel through our state. You have joined the best of the best, you are a Tennessee State Trooper.”

