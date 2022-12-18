On this First Night of Hanukkah, we bring you…Pulled Brisket + BBQ Sauce Stuffed Latkes, from the ingenius Jamie Gellar.

This combination of pulled brisket and latkes tastes similar to a pulled beef sandwich; the ultimate latke for any meat and potato lover. You’ll need the Stuffed Latke Base recipe, found here. Stuffed latkes take the traditional dish up to the next level and make a great side dish or dessert, depending on the filling.

Total Duration: 35min | Cooke Time: 20min | Prep Time: 15min | 5 Servings

Ingredients

Stuffed Latke Base Recipe

1 cup leftover brisket or roast, shredded with a fork

1 cup of your favorite BBQ sauce

Preparation

Make latkes according to the Stuffed Latke Base Recipe Place shredded brisket or roast on latke mix, as per latke recipe Drizzle with teaspoon of BBQ sauce Top with another spoonful of latke mix Flip over and fry for another minute Now you can enjoy an deliciously traditional treat while watching WBBJ light the first night’s candles LIVE tonight!

For more recipes, interviews, and history of Hanukkah, click here.