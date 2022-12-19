6 West Tennessee communities getting Site Development grant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Six West Tennessee communities have been chosen for Site Development Grants.

The grants from the state are going to a total of 10 sites across the state, the news release says. The goal is to invest in “infrastructure and engineering improvements to land economic development projects and achieve Select Tennessee site certification.”

The sites in West Tennessee include:

$100,000 to Benton County Industrial Development Board for the Smith Property for due diligence studies

$92,872 to City of Bolivar for Bolivar-Hardeman County Industrial Park for due diligence studies

$399,150 to Industrial Development Board of Crockett County for Friendship Industrial, Bivens Site for property purchase

$417,525 for Industrial Development Board of the City of McKenzie for McKenzie Airport Industrial Park for property grading and preparation

$647,015 for Paris-Henry County Industrial Committee for Paris Henry County Industrial Park for access road construction, extend water and sewer utilities

$248,400 for Weakley County Economic Development Board – City of Greenfield for Greenfield Pentecost Site for property purchase

Other grants include $1,000,000 for property grading and preparation in Lincoln County, $29,640 for due diligence studies in Warren County, $100,000 for due diligence studies in Greene County, and $95,594 for due diligence studies in Wayne County.

All 10 grants total around $3.1 million.

You can find a map of sites that have already been certified here.

